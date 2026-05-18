Stellantis, Dongfeng to build Peugeot, Jeep electric vehicles in China

Global automotive giant Stellantis and China’s Dongfeng Motor Group have announced a major expansion of their long-standing partnership, paving the way for the production of new Peugeot and Jeep-branded electric vehicles in China for both local and international markets.

The announcement represents a new phase in the 34-year relationship between the two automotive groups and comes as global manufacturers continue to intensify their focus on electrification and international expansion.

Under the new strategic cooperation agreement, the two companies will strengthen operations within their Dongfeng Peugeot Citroën Automobile (DPCA) joint venture. Production will take place at the Wuhan manufacturing plant in China’s Hubei province.

The agreement will initially see two all-new Peugeot new-energy vehicles enter production in 2027.

Inspiration from Peugeot concept cars

The vehicles will reportedly draw inspiration from Peugeot concept cars recently showcased at the 2026 Beijing Auto Show.

In addition to Peugeot products, the plan also includes the production of two all-new Jeep off-road new energy vehicles aimed at global export markets, starting in 2027.

The move further highlights how China is rapidly becoming a global manufacturing and export hub for electric and new energy vehicles, with several international automakers increasingly relying on Chinese production facilities and technology partnerships.

The project is backed by supportive automotive industrial policies from the Hubei provincial government and Wuhan municipality.

The combined investment into the programme is expected to exceed 8-billion yuan (around R20-billion), with Stellantis expected to contribute approximately €130 million.

Antonio Filosa, CEO of Stellantis, said the strengthened partnership would allow both companies to leverage decades of automotive expertise and accelerate the introduction of advanced electric vehicles globally.

“With a track record of more than 30 years of collaboration and shared automotive expertise, Stellantis and Dongfeng are ready to further leverage their strengths and introduce all-new vehicles with cutting-edge EV technologies from brands that customers worldwide trust and love,” said Filosa.

Agreement to inject momentum

Dongfeng Group chairman Qing Yang said the agreement would inject fresh momentum into the transformation of the DPCA joint venture.

He added that the partnership would combine Hubei’s industrial capabilities, Stellantis’ global reach, and Dongfeng’s intelligent EV technologies to create a more competitive and sustainable business model.

The companies also signed a non-binding strategic memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening cooperation beyond manufacturing.

The MoU focuses on leveraging both companies’ scale, research and development capabilities, and expertise in intelligent electric mobility technologies.

The latest announcement comes as traditional global automotive groups race to remain competitive against fast-growing Chinese EV manufacturers and rapidly changing consumer demand for electrified vehicles.

It also reinforces the growing importance of China in the global automotive value chain, not only as the world’s largest vehicle market but increasingly as a leading exporter of electric vehicles and advanced mobility technologies.

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