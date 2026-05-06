Stellantis opens vehicle dismantling centre in Morocco to boost circular economy drive in Africa

Stellantis has strengthened its circular economy ambitions in Africa and the Middle East with the opening of a new vehicle dismantling centre in Casablanca, Morocco, aimed at extending vehicle lifecycles, reducing waste and creating more affordable replacement parts for motorists.

The new facility becomes Stellantis’ third vehicle dismantling centre globally after similar operations in Turin, Italy, and São Paulo, Brazil. It is also the first facility of its kind launched by an automaker in Morocco.

Circular economy strategy

The company says the site will play a key role in supporting its growing circular economy strategy across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region through its SUSTAINera business unit, which focuses on remanufacturing, repair, reuse and recycling solutions.

Samir Cherfan, chief operating officer for Middle East and Africa at Stellantis, said circular economy initiatives are becoming increasingly important for the group’s long-term industrial footprint in the region.

“Circular Economy is a strategic priority for Stellantis in the Middle East and Africa. It enables us to combine industrial performance, affordability for customers and the responsible use of resources,” said Cherfan.

End-of-life vehicles

The Casablanca operation will focus on sourcing end-of-life vehicles, dismantling usable components and reselling selected original parts through Stellantis’ aftersales network and digital platforms. Parts collected from vehicles will also be directed towards recycling processes.

The facility spans 6 000 square metres and represents an investment of €1.6-million (R30,8-milliom). Stellantis says the centre will be capable of dismantling up to 10 000 vehicles annually while creating around 150 direct and indirect jobs once operating at full capacity.

The group added that vehicles will mainly be sourced from insurance companies, auctions and end-of-life vehicle channels.

more affordable parts and services

Jean Christophe Bertrand, Stellantis Middle East and Africa senior vice-president for parts and services, said the strategy is designed to offer consumers more affordable parts and services without compromising on quality.

The move also reflects the growing importance of sustainability and recycling in the global automotive industry as manufacturers look to reduce waste and recover valuable materials, including traction batteries used in electrified vehicles.

Other major automotive groups increasingly investing in circular economy and recycling initiatives globally include Toyota Motor Corporation, BMW Group and Mercedes-Benz Group.

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