Subaru extends maintenance plan as competition intensifies in SA

Subaru Southern Africa has extended the standard maintenance plan offered across its new-vehicle range as competition for buyers intensifies and motorists place greater emphasis on the total cost of vehicle ownership.

From August 1, every new Subaru purchased through the manufacturer’s authorised South African dealer network comes standard with a five-year/105,000km maintenance plan, replacing the previous three-year/75 000km offering.

The change adds two years and 30 000km of maintenance cover without altering Subaru’s existing five-year/150 000km vehicle warranty.

Customers wanting to keep their vehicles for longer can extend the maintenance plan by a further two years and 45 000km, taking total available cover to seven years/150 000km.

The standard plan covers scheduled servicing as well as specified wear-and-tear components, including brake pads, wiper blades, key batteries and vehicle batteries.

Stiffer competition competition

Subaru’s decision comes as South Africa’s automotive market becomes increasingly competitive, particularly following the rapid expansion of Chinese brands. Manufacturers including Chery, GWM, Omoda, Jaecoo, Jetour and BYD have increased consumer choice, with several using lengthy warranties, service plans and high levels of standard equipment to strengthen their value propositions.

That has increased pressure on established Japanese, European and Korean manufacturers to compete not only on vehicle pricing and specification but also on longer-term ownership costs.

For Subaru, which operates at significantly lower sales volumes than many mainstream manufacturers in South Africa, the enhanced maintenance package could provide another point of differentiation as it competes for buyers in the country’s crowded SUV and crossover segments.

Enhanced ownership package

Nteo Nkoli, national marketing manager at Subaru Southern Africa, said extending the plan represented a meaningful improvement to the ownership package.

“Our customers are not only investing in a vehicle; they are investing in long-term confidence and peace of mind,” Nkoli said.

“By extending our standard maintenance cover, we are making the Subaru ownership proposition more compelling while remaining true to the safety, quality and capability for which Subaru is known.”

Subaru’s South African range includes models such as the Crosstrek, Forester and Outback, placing the manufacturer in competition with a broad selection of established and newer entrants across various SUV segments.

Maintenance and service plans can play an important role in purchasing decisions because they provide greater predictability over some running costs during the first years of ownership. However, motorists still need to account for expenses outside the plans, including fuel, insurance and items not specifically covered.

The new five-year/105 000km maintenance plan applies to all new Subaru vehicles purchased through authorised dealers from August 1.

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