Suzuki extends Griquas sponsorship until 2029 ahead of Currie Cup title defence

Suzuki Auto South Africa has strengthened its commitment to South African rugby by extending its naming rights sponsorship of the Griqualand West Rugby Union for another three years.

The renewed agreement means the team will continue competing as the Suzuki Griquas until at least the end of 2029, while its home ground in Kimberley, now part of Sol Plaatje University, will retain the name Suzuki Stadium.

The announcement comes as the defending Currie Cup champions prepare to begin their 2026 title defence against DHL Stormers XV on 17 July.

‘Much more than a commercial partner’

Griqualand West Rugby Union CEO Arni van Rooyen welcomed the extension, describing Suzuki as much more than a commercial partner.

“We are incredibly proud to extend our partnership with Suzuki for a further three years,” he said.

“Over the years, Suzuki has become far more than a sponsor to the Suzuki Griquas – they have become part of our rugby family. Their continued commitment is a strong vote of confidence in our union, our players and the direction in which we are heading.”

Founded in 1886, the Griquas are South Africa’s second-oldest rugby union and have played a significant role in the country’s rugby history. The union hosted the inaugural Currie Cup competition in 1892 and has gone on to lift the famous trophy five times.

In recent years, the Kimberley-based side has cemented its reputation as one of South African rugby’s most competitive underdogs.

Griquas’ success record

The Suzuki Griquas claimed the 2025 Currie Cup Premier Division title after finishing ahead of traditional powerhouses including the Vodacom Bulls, Hollywoodbets Sharks, DHL Stormers XV, Toyota Cheetahs and Fidelity ADT Lions.

That success followed another landmark achievement in 2024 when the team won the inaugural SA Cup by defeating the Airlink Pumas in the final at Suzuki Stadium. The union has also made a lasting contribution to South African rugby by producing 63 Springbok players, including current international star Willie le Roux.

Suzuki Auto South Africa General Manager of Sales and Marketing Henno Havenga said the partnership reflects the shared values of both organisations.

“The humility, tenacity and resilience shown by the players and professional staff are an inspiration, and we strive to reflect these same values in our business every day,” he said.

He added that Suzuki hopes the partnership will continue inspiring young rugby players while supporting communities across the Northern Cape.

The renewed sponsorship ensures one of South Africa’s oldest rugby unions will continue enjoying the backing of one of the country’s fastest-growing automotive brands as it pursues further domestic success.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content