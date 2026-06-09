Toyota and Kaizer Chiefs strengthen partnership with third Toyota Cup

The growing relationship between South Africa’s automotive industry and sport will once again take centre stage when Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM) and Kaizer Chiefs host the third edition of the Toyota Cup in Rustenburg next month.

Launched at the Kaizer Chiefs Village in Naturena on Monday, the annual pre-season football spectacle has become a flagship activation for Toyota’s partnership with one of the country’s biggest football clubs, while also providing supporters with entertainment, community outreach initiatives and the opportunity to win a brand-new vehicle.

The event comes at a time when vehicle manufacturers are increasingly investing in sport sponsorships to strengthen brand visibility and connect with consumers. Toyota’s partnership with Kaizer Chiefs joins a growing list of automotive-backed sporting initiatives, including Hyundai’s sponsorship of the Springboks, Mahindra South Africa’s partnership with the Lions Cricket franchise and Suzuki’s role as an Official Global Partner of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Morocco 2025 and the TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2026.

Amakhosi to collide with Scottland FC

The 2026 Toyota Cup will take place on 26 July at the Royal Bafokeng Sports Palace in Rustenburg, where Kaizer Chiefs will host Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League champions Scottland FC.

Kaizer Chiefs Marketing Director Jessica Motaung said the tournament continues to demonstrate the value of the partnership between the club and Toyota.

“We are delighted to welcome back the Toyota Cup for the third consecutive year. Reflecting on the past two editions fills us with pride, and we are grateful to Toyota for their continued partnership and support,” said Motaung.

The tournament was first introduced in 2024 when Chiefs hosted Tanzanian giants Young Africans in Bloemfontein. Last year’s edition saw Ghanaian club Asante Kotoko travel to Durban, helping establish the event as a platform that strengthens football ties across the African continent.

Musona, Billiat linked to Scottland

This year’s visitors, Scottland FC, feature familiar faces for South African football fans, including former Chiefs striker Knowledge Musona and ex-Mamelodi Sundowns star Khama Billiat.

Beyond football, the Toyota Cup has become an important fan-engagement platform for the Japanese vehicle manufacturer. One of the event’s biggest attractions is Toyota’s annual vehicle giveaway competition.

Toyota Hilux Double Cab up for grabs

After awarding Toyota Corolla Cross models in the previous two editions, the company has raised the stakes this year with a new-generation Toyota Hilux Double Cab 2.8 GD-6 RB SRX automatic set to be won by one lucky supporter attending the match.

TSAM general manager for marketing and communications, Tasneem Lorgat, said the partnership extends beyond football and reflects the company’s commitment to supporters and local communities. “Collaborating with Kaizer Chiefs to bring top African opposition has been immensely rewarding. Equally important is our tradition of rewarding loyal supporters with brand-new vehicle giveaways in each edition,” said Lorgat.

She added that Toyota will also conduct community outreach programmes in Rustenburg through its Heart on Sleeve corporate social investment initiative.

The day’s programme will include a curtain-raiser featuring Kaizer Chiefs Legends and Jozi Masters before the main match kicks off at 3pm.

Tickets are available through Computicket, Shoprite and Checkers outlets at R80 each, while the match will be broadcast live on SABC 1.

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