Toyota GR Corolla review: Hot hatch proves why the Corolla remains a motoring icon at 60

Few nameplates have enjoyed the longevity and global success of the Toyota Corolla. As the Japanese automotive giant celebrates the Corolla’s 60th anniversary this year, I found myself behind the wheel of one of its most exciting derivatives, the Toyota Corolla GR 1.6T Circuit.

The timing was fitting. Toyota was also celebrating another successful motorsport season, including the Toyota Gazoo Racing South Africa GR Cup, which continues to showcase the manufacturer’s performance credentials.

For many South Africans, the Corolla evokes memories spanning generations. My maternal grandparents owned a light blue AE70-generation Corolla, a car that remains part of my childhood memories. Six decades later, the Corolla has become the world’s best-selling automotive nameplate, with more than 57 million units sold globally.

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However, the GR Corolla is far removed from the modest family car many of us remember. Introduced locally in 2023, it forms part of Toyota’s growing Gazoo Racing performance portfolio alongside the smaller GR Yaris that I also tested earlier this year.

My test vehicle, finished in striking Midnight Red metallic paint, looked particularly purposeful with its black 18-inch multi-spoke wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport tyres.

Under the bonnet sits a turbocharged 1.6-litre three-cylinder engine producing 210kW and 400Nm of torque. Power reaches all four wheels through Toyota’s GR-FOUR all-wheel-drive system, designed to optimise traction and handling.

The result is a hot hatch that encourages enthusiastic driving. With its distinctive triple-exit exhaust producing an aggressive growl, the GR Corolla has an unmistakable boy-racer character. Its responsive steering, strong acceleration and sharp handling make ordinary journeys considerably more entertaining.

I spent much of my week driving in Sport mode, one of three selectable settings alongside Eco and Normal. The highlight came during a drive along Kromdraai Road in the Cradle of Humankind, near

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Johannesburg’s West Rand. Recent thunderstorms had left the winding roads wet, providing an opportunity to assess the car’s handling under challenging conditions.

The GR Corolla impressed with its reassuring grip, composure through corners and rapid, precise gear changes. The all-wheel-drive system inspired confidence, although slippery conditions still demanded restraint.

There are compromises, however. Its low ride height and firm suspension mean road imperfections are transmitted directly into the cabin. On uneven suburban roads, the ride can become uncomfortable, particularly for passengers expecting traditional Corolla refinement.

Fuel consumption is another consideration. During my test, the indicated range on a full tank was just over 300km, suggesting frequent visits to filling stations, particularly when driven enthusiastically.

Inside, gunmetal accents across the dashboard, centre console and seats reinforce its sporting identity without sacrificing the practicality of a five-door hatchback.

With pricing starting at R1 010 700, the GR Corolla enters competitive territory occupied by the likes of the Volkswagen Golf GTI, MINI John Cooper Works, BMW M135i and Audi S3 Sportback.

It is not the most comfortable or economical Corolla, nor does it pretend to be. But for enthusiasts seeking an engaging driving experience, Toyota has created a compelling performance hatch that demonstrates how much the familiar Corolla nameplate has evolved.