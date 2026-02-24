Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger on notice as JMC secures WesBank backing

New Chinese bakkie brand JMC South Africa has strengthened its ambitions in the local commercial vehicle market by announcing a strategic joint venture with WesBank aimed at making vehicle finance more accessible to South African consumers and businesses.

The partnership, operating under JMC Financial Services, combines WesBank’s asset finance expertise with JMC’s expanding line-up of bakkies and light commercial vehicles.

The agreement is expected to simplify the buying process by integrating finance solutions directly into JMC’s growing dealer network, while also providing floorplan funding support to dealerships.

WesBank CEO Robert Gwerengwe said the collaboration will help streamline access to mobility in a market increasingly driven by value-focused entrants.

“As the automotive landscape evolves, partnerships like this expand choice and simplify the cost of ownership,” he said.

Key milestone

Leslie Ramsoomar, the managing director of Salvador Caetano South Africa – JMC’s local importer and distributor – described the joint venture as a key milestone in the brand’s growth journey.

JMC is positioning itself to compete in South Africa’s highly competitive bakkie and light commercial segment, going up against established players such as the Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger, Isuzu D-Max, VW Amarok, Nissan Navara and other emerging Chinese contenders such as GWM P-Series and Foton.

The brand currently offers the Vigus bakkie range and Carrying Plus commercial trucks, with additional models including the Grand Avenue expected later this year.

JMC confirmed plans to establish 40 dealerships nationwide by the end of 2026, covering key metropolitan areas including Gauteng, Cape Town and Durban.

SW Motoring has also been invited to attend JMC’s official brand launch on March 26, where more details about its product rollout and long-term strategy in South Africa are expected to be unveiled.

