Toyota kicks off 2026 Equestrian Series with major prizes at Kyalami

Leading automotive brand Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM) has officially launched the 2026 Toyota Equestrian Series at the prestigious Kyalami Park Club, reaffirming its commitment to growing equestrian sport in South Africa.

Now entering its fifth year, the partnership between Toyota and Kyalami Park Club continues to elevate the profile of the sport, broaden its spectator base and boost participation across various disciplines. The 2026 season promises an expanded competition calendar and an enhanced prize offering aimed at attracting top-tier riders while deepening community engagement.

Glenn Crompton, vice-president of marketing at TSAM, said the brand is excited about the season ahead.

“As we kickstart the fifth year of our partnership with Kyalami Park Club, we look forward to building on what has become a cornerstone of our commitment to advancing equestrian sport in South Africa,” said Crompton. “The enhanced prize purse reflects our confidence in the growing stature of the series and the depth of local talent.”

The 2026 series will test riders and horses at the highest level, demanding peak fitness, precision and composure, as well as a strong partnership built on trust.

Lucky draw

One of the standout highlights will be the 2026 Toyota South African Dressage Championships, taking place at Kyalami Park Club from July 29 to August 2. A lucky winner will drive home in a brand-new Toyota Starlet Cross following a draw at the event.

Showjumping fans can look forward to the “Ultimate 4×4 Series Powered by Toyota”, featuring four major events: the Toyota Easter Festival (March 28 – April 6), the Toyota Midrand World Cup Qualifier (May 28-31), the Toyota SA Showjumping Championships (July 29 – August 2) and the 2026 Toyota SA Derby (October 1-5). The overall showjumping champion will win a Toyota Hilux Double Cab Legend.

Heather Mpofu, event director at Kyalami Park Club, said Toyota’s continued investment allows the club to deliver world-class events while nurturing future stars through its academy programme, which supports 15 young riders with training and mentorship opportunities.