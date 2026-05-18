Toyota turns up the heat with action-packed Matsuri festival at Kyalami

South Africa’s best-selling automotive brand, Toyota South Africa Motors, turned the iconic Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit into a high-octane playground on Friday as it hosted the inaugural Toyota Matsuri 2026.

“Matsuri” is Japanese for festival, and the event lived up to its name with an energetic showcase of some of Toyota’s newest and most anticipated models expected to shake up the local market over the next few months.

The strategic product experience brought together motoring journalists, Toyota dealers, staff and partners for a first taste of the Japanese manufacturer’s expanding D-segment line-up, including the highly anticipated all-new ninth-generation Toyota Hilux.

The event also provided an early preview of the upcoming Toyota Land Cruiser FJ, updated Toyota RAV4 and Toyota’s first fully electric passenger vehicle for South Africa, the Toyota bZ4X, which is expected to launch locally during the third quarter of this year.

Guests were put through a series of quick driving exercises around the Kyalami circuit and surrounding off-road areas. The programme included slalom runs, acceleration challenges and technical off-road trails designed to demonstrate the capability and versatility of the new products.

Toyota bZ4X electric SUV

One of the standout models was the bZ4X electric SUV, which impressed with its spacious cabin, futuristic styling and generous boot space. The newcomer could potentially attract buyers who traditionally favour Subaru products due to the vehicle’s crossover styling and practical packaging.

Toyota also used the event to flex the off-road muscles of the compact Land Cruiser FJ, which appears poised to battle a growing wave of Chinese rivals entering the South African market. Key competitors are expected to include the Suzuki Jimny, GWM Tank 300, Jetour T2 and iCAUR.

All-new Hilux impresses

However, the biggest attraction of the day remained the all-new Hilux. Although Toyota kept the driving experience short ahead of the official national media launch scheduled for June, motoring journalists were allowed brief laps on the handling circuit. Early impressions suggest Toyota is preparing for an aggressive fightback in the highly competitive bakkie market where rivals such as the recently updated and launched Ford Ranger continue to gain momentum.

The festival atmosphere and performance-focused activities also drew comparisons with the famous BMW M Festival, which has become one of South Africa’s leading automotive lifestyle events over the years.

Toyota Matsuri will continue over the weekend, giving dealership staff, fleet customers and brand partners an opportunity to experience the same action-packed programme that will include various entertainment.

With several important media launches lined up over the coming months, Toyota appears determined to reinforce its dominance in the local automotive market while expanding deeper into electric mobility and lifestyle-focused SUVs.

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