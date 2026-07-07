TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition targets SA’s budget-conscious commuters

TVS has introduced the Ntorq 125 Race Edition in South Africa as demand for affordable urban mobility continues to grow.

The scooter arrives shortly after Honda launched its Activa 125 locally at R27 999, adding further competition to a segment aimed at commuters looking to reduce fuel and running costs.

Affordable scooter options

Available through The Nexus Collective, the TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition is priced from R23 999, placing it below Honda’s newcomer and among the more affordable 125cc scooter options in the country.

The Ntorq 125 is powered by a 124.79cc single-cylinder, four-stroke, air-cooled engine producing 6.9kW and 10.5Nm. TVS says the scooter has been designed for urban use, where low weight, agility and fuel efficiency are key considerations.

At 118kg, with 155mm of ground clearance, the Ntorq is positioned as a practical alternative for riders navigating traffic, potholes and speed bumps in South African cities. It also features a 5.8-litre fuel tank, tubeless tyres and hydraulic dampers at both ends.

One of its key selling points is TVS SmartXconnect, which offers more than 60 connected features, including navigation prompts, call alerts and ride statistics displayed through the scooter’s digital instrument cluster.

Youthful, premium appearance

The Race Edition adds sportier styling, chequered flag decals, a distinctive T-shaped daytime running light and LED lighting, giving it a more youthful and premium appearance.

Safety features include a front disc brake and Synchronised Braking Technology, which distributes braking force between the front and rear wheels when the rear brake is applied. This is aimed at giving newer riders more confidence under braking.

The Ntorq enters a competitive commuter scooter space that includes the Honda Activa 125, Suzuki Avenis 125, Yamaha RayZR 125 and other budget-focused two-wheelers. Its combination of pricing, connected technology and sporty styling could appeal to younger urban riders and households looking for a cost-effective alternative to a second car.

With fuel prices and traffic congestion continuing to weigh on motorists, scooters are increasingly being positioned as practical tools rather than lifestyle accessories. TVS will be hoping the Ntorq 125 Race Edition can stand out by offering everyday affordability without stripping away technology or character.

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