Unisa and Messe Frankfurt SA sign partnership to boost SA’s knowledge economy

The University of South Africa (Unisa) and Messe Frankfurt South Africa have formalised a strategic partnership aimed at strengthening collaboration between academia and industry, with the agreement signed in Frankfurt, Germany.

Messe Frankfurt South Africa, the local subsidiary of Messe Frankfurt GmbH, is one of the country’s leading organisers of trade fairs and events, with a portfolio that includes Automechanika Johannesburg, Festival of Motoring, AERO South Africa, AllFashion Sourcing Cape Town, Hobby-X and Solar Power Africa.

Memorandum of Understanding

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was concluded on the sidelines of Techtextil and Texprocess – two of the world’s leading trade fairs for textiles and textile technologies, hosted by Messe Frankfurt GmbH.

The agreement was signed by Unisa principal and vice-chancellor Puleng LenkaBula and MFSA Managing Director Michael Dehn, in the presence of Detlef Braun.

The partnership seeks to elevate South Africa’s knowledge economy by integrating academic research and talent into major trade exhibitions, creating a platform for engagement between students, researchers and industry leaders.

Shaping future industries

Braun said global trade fairs are no longer just marketplaces, but spaces where new ideas and perspectives are introduced to international audiences. He added that closer collaboration between African academia and industry will enhance the continent’s visibility in shaping future industries.

Unisa, the largest open distance learning institution in Africa with over 400,000 students, becomes the only African university to sign such an agreement with Messe Frankfurt. The institution has already participated in Techtextil, signalling its intent to build global partnerships across sectors such as aviation, automotive studies and digitalisation.

The collaboration will begin to take shape across MFSA’s local events portfolio. At AERO South Africa, Unisa’s aviation research initiatives will be showcased, while at AllFashion Sourcing, students will participate in the Young Designers Competition.

Bridging the gap

Unisa leadership is also expected to contribute to high-level conference discussions and CEO forums, bridging the gap between academic insight and real-world application.

Prof LenkaBula said the partnership aligns with Unisa’s vision of being an African university in service of humanity, adding that it creates new opportunities for knowledge to have tangible impact.

The agreement signals a shift towards closer collaboration between South Africa’s higher education sector and its trade exhibition industry – two spheres that have traditionally operated separately but are now being brought together to drive innovation and economic growth.

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