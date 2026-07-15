Volkswagen backs The Sharks in new three-year partnership

Volkswagen South Africa has strengthened its presence in local sport after signing a three-year agreement to become the official vehicle partner of United Rugby Championship outfit The Sharks.

Announced on Monday, the partnership brings together two well-established South African brands, with Volkswagen providing mobility support to the Durban-based franchise throughout the season, from training and preparation to match-day operations.

Sport as vehicle for brand awareness

The agreement also highlights how vehicle manufacturers are increasingly using sport to strengthen brand awareness and connect with consumers. Hyundai Automotive South Africa has enjoyed a long-standing relationship with the Springboks, while Suzuki Auto South Africa has been a key sponsor of the Griquas. Other manufacturers have also forged partnerships across football, cricket and motorsport to deepen customer engagement.

Volkswagen says the collaboration aligns with its 75-year history in South Africa and reflects its commitment to supporting institutions that unite communities.

“As Volkswagen celebrates 75 years in South Africa as ‘The People’s Car’, our partnership with The Sharks reflects our ongoing commitment to the people, communities and sporting institutions that bring South Africans together,” said Bridget Harpur, Head of Marketing for the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand.

‘Far more than providing vehicles’

She added that the partnership extends beyond simply supplying vehicles.

“This partnership is about far more than providing vehicles. It brings together two brands that believe performance is earned through dedication, teamwork and the relentless pursuit of excellence.”

The Sharks’ chief executive, Shaun Bryans, welcomed the agreement, saying Volkswagen’s reputation for quality and innovation made it a natural fit for the Durban franchise.

“We are delighted to welcome Volkswagen to The Sharks family as our official vehicle partner. We look forward to building an exciting partnership together over the next three years,” he said.

Volkswagen said the agreement will support the club’s logistical requirements while creating opportunities for fan engagement over the duration of the partnership.

The announcement comes as the manufacturer continues celebrating 75 years of operations in South Africa, where it remains one of the country’s largest vehicle producers through its Kariega manufacturing plant, which builds the Polo and Polo Vivo for both local and export markets.

ALSO READ: Hyundai signs Bafana star Teboho Mokoena as brand ambassador

Subscribe To Our Newsletter