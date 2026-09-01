Volkswagen celebrates 75 years of SA production with first look at Tengo

Volkswagen Group Africa (VWGA) has celebrated 75 years of vehicle manufacturing in South Africa, marking a milestone that coincides with plans to expand production at its Kariega plant in the Eastern Cape with the introduction of a third vehicle model.

The anniversary commemorates August 31, 1951, when the first Volkswagen Beetle rolled off the assembly line at the facility, which was then operated by South African Motor Assemblers and Distributors.

Over the decades, the Kariega plant has grown from assembling a handful of vehicles into one of Volkswagen’s most important manufacturing operations outside Germany, producing millions of vehicles for both local and export markets.

From Beetles to best-sellers

In its early years, the plant assembled Studebaker and Austin vehicles before Volkswagenwerk in Germany acquired a controlling stake in the operation in 1956. The move made Kariega Volkswagen’s first manufacturing facility outside Germany.

The company was renamed Volkswagen of South Africa in 1966, with Volkswagen AG taking full ownership in 1974.

Since then, nearly 40 vehicle models have been produced at the plant, including iconic nameplates such as the Beetle, Kombi, Golf, Citi Golf, Jetta, Polo and Polo Vivo, as well as several Audi models.

To date, more than 4.8-million vehicles have been manufactured at the facility, with over 3-million sold in the South African market.

Expansion plans with new Tengo model

The celebration also highlighted Volkswagen’s future ambitions on the continent.

The Kariega plant currently serves as the sole global production source for the Volkswagen Polo, while also producing the Polo Vivo, South Africa’s best-selling passenger vehicle.

Production is expected to expand with the addition of the Tengo, a new model aimed at South African consumers and broader African markets. The vehicle was previewed during anniversary events held on August 31 and September 1.

The company said the new model forms part of a broader strategy to strengthen Volkswagen’s presence across Africa and cater for evolving market demands on the continent.

Africa strategy takes shape

Volkswagen’s growing continental focus was reflected in the company’s rebranding from Volkswagen Group South Africa to Volkswagen Group Africa in 2025.

Today, VWGA serves as the headquarters for Volkswagen’s African region, which includes vehicle assembly operations in Kenya, Rwanda and Ghana.

Volkswagen brand global chief executive Thomas Schaefer described South Africa as the company’s strategic anchor on the continent, underlining the importance of the Kariega operation within Volkswagen’s international manufacturing network.

Ramaphosa praises Volkswagen’s contribution

President Cyril Ramaphosa joined industry leaders, employees and stakeholders at the anniversary gala, where he praised Volkswagen’s long-standing commitment to South Africa.

“Volkswagen has never been content simply to do business in South Africa. It has sought to become part of the fabric of our nation,” he said.

Ramaphosa said the company’s history mirrored South Africa’s industrial development and highlighted the important role the automotive sector continues to play in economic growth, skills development and job creation.

Investments beyond the factory gates

Volkswagen’s impact has extended beyond vehicle production through significant social investment programmes.

The company said it has invested approximately R800-million in community initiatives since 1994, supporting education, youth development and healthcare projects.

Among its contributions were health infrastructure interventions implemented during the Covid-19 pandemic, alongside long-running programmes aimed at improving educational outcomes and creating opportunities for young people.

VWGA chairperson and managing director Martina Biene credited the company’s success and longevity to the collective efforts of employees, customers, suppliers, dealers, organised labour and government partners.

Looking ahead

The anniversary comes at a pivotal time for South Africa’s automotive industry as government and manufacturers seek to deepen localisation, attract investment and position the country for future mobility technologies.

With the addition of the Tengo and its continuing role as Volkswagen’s African headquarters, the Kariega plant appears set to remain a cornerstone of South Africa’s automotive manufacturing sector for decades to come.

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