Volkswagen Group Africa appoints Christiane Zorn as new managing director

Volkswagen Group Africa (VWGA) has appointed Christiane Zorn as its new chairperson and managing director, as Martina Biene prepares to take up a senior position at Škoda Auto.

Zorn, currently vice-president for the Overseas Region at Porsche AG, will assume leadership of VWGA on October 1, 2026, subject to the completion of the necessary regulatory and statutory processes.

Biene – who also served as president of the African Association of Automotive Manufacturers (AAAM) from October 2023 until July 2026 will join Škoda Auto as its board member responsible for sales and marketing from the same date.

READ: Volkswagen Group Africa appoints March Stephan as new production director

Biene’s departure brings an end to a nearly four-year tenure at the helm of VWGA.

She made company history in November 2022 when she became the first woman appointed as its chairperson and managing director. It was her second stint with the company after serving as head of the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand in South Africa from October 2018 to August 2020. During that period, Volkswagen achieved a record local passenger-car market share of 20.4% in 2019.

Her tenure as managing director included a record year for Volkswagen’s Kariega manufacturing plant in the Eastern Cape. The facility produced 167,084 vehicles in 2024, its highest annual production volume. That year, VWGA also announced a R4-billion investment to prepare the plant for a third model. The vehicle, named the Volkswagen Tengo, was unveiled this week during the company’s 75th-anniversary celebrations in South Africa.

The new model is expected to support production volumes at the Kariega facility and strengthen Volkswagen’s sport utility vehicle offering in South Africa and other African markets.

“It has been an honour to lead and work with such a great and resilient team,” Biene said. She described the early introduction of the Tengo as one of the important achievements of her tenure, citing its potential contribution to production and Volkswagen’s SUV strategy.

READ: VW celebrates 75 years of SA production with first look at Tengo

Zorn brings about 20 years of automotive-industry experience to the role. She joined BMW in 2013 after working as a consultant at Boston Consulting Group and later occupied positions in Munich and Beijing.

She moved into various management roles at Audi from March 2020, including head of sales for China, head of product marketing and head of product strategy, before joining Porsche.

“I am excited to join Volkswagen Group Africa and play my part in driving the future of Volkswagen in Africa with the team,” Zorn said.

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