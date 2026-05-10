Volkswagen Group Africa appoints energy expert Dr Lungile Mashele to board

Volkswagen Group Africa (VWGA) has appointed respected energy economist Dr Lungile Mashele as a non-executive director to its Board of Management, strengthening the company’s focus on sustainability and future energy strategy.

The appointment became effective on May 1 2026.

Dr Mashele brings more than 15 years of experience across Africa’s energy sector, having worked extensively in renewable energy, gas, coal, hydro and nuclear power projects across the continent.

Her appointment comes at a time when automotive manufacturers globally are accelerating their transition towards electrification, cleaner mobility solutions and more sustainable manufacturing operations.

Dr Mashele currently serves as an advisor to Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, while also holding positions as a non-executive director at the National Transmission Company of South Africa and Energy and Infrastructure Specialist at the Public Investment Corporation.

Her academic credentials include a Master’s degree in Energy Studies, a BCom degree in Economics and Econometrics, and a PhD in Engineering Management.

She becomes the second active non-executive director on the Volkswagen Africa board, joining Yolanda Cuba, who has served in the role since June 2024.

‘Mashele’s expertise to add significant value’

Martina Biene, VWGA’s chairperson and managing director, said sustainability remained a strategic priority for the company and that Dr Mashele’s expertise would add significant value to the organisation.

“Sustainability is a priority for us at Volkswagen Group Africa, and for this reason we are especially excited to welcome Dr Mashele to our Board,” said Biene.

“Her appointment, experience and insights will be invaluable to our company, both in terms of energy and business, and we look forward to working with her.”

The appointment also reflects the growing importance of energy security and infrastructure planning within South Africa’s automotive sector as manufacturers increasingly prepare for the shift towards electric mobility. This comes as Volkswagen Group recently revealed the new Volkswagen ID. Polo globally, fuelling speculation around the future of affordable electric vehicles for markets such as South Africa. However, a VWGA spokesperson told Sunday World Motoring they could “not confirm or deny” any local plans at this stage.

VWGA operates one of South Africa’s major vehicle production facilities in Kariega in the Eastern Cape, where it manufactures the VW Polo for both local and export markets. In April the company reached the milestone of producing the 500 000th current generation Polo. Germany is now the biggest export market for the Polo, with 124 711 vehicles shipped between 2020 and 2026, followed closely by the United Kingdom at 113 171 units.

This year is a special year for VWGA; not only does the company celebrate 75 years of building vehicles in South Africa, it also marks 30 years of Polo production in Kariega.

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