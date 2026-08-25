Volkswagen Group Africa appoints Marc Stephan as new production director

Volkswagen Group Africa (VWGA) has appointed Marc Stephan as its new production director, placing him in charge of manufacturing operations as the company prepares to introduce a third model at its Kariega plant in the Eastern Cape.

Stephan assumed the position on August 1, succeeding Ulrich Schwabe, who led production at the facility from April 2021 until July 2026.

He joins the South African operation from Volkswagen’s Zwickau plant in Germany, where he served as head of production. During his tenure, Stephan oversaw the facility’s transition into the Volkswagen Group’s first manufacturing plant dedicated entirely to electric vehicles.

The Zwickau facility produces several battery-electric models, including the Volkswagen ID.3, ID.4 and ID.5, Audi Q4 e-tron and Cupra Born.

READ: VW unveils electric ID.Polo GTI amid questions over SA launch

Stephan has more than 20 years of experience within the Volkswagen Group and has occupied positions in Wolfsburg, Germany; Chattanooga, United States; and Pamplona, Spain. He holds a qualification in engineering and economics.

One of his immediate responsibilities will be overseeing preparations for the start of production of the Tengo, which will become the third Volkswagen model manufactured at Plant Kariega. His mandate will also include preparing the facility for future products and supporting the expansion of Volkswagen’s manufacturing network across Africa.

VWGA chairperson and managing director Martina Biene thanked Schwabe for his contribution, particularly to the group’s African manufacturing expansion and environmental sustainability initiatives.

Plant Kariega achieved a production record of 167,084 vehicles in 2024 under Schwabe’s leadership.

READ: Volkswagen’s Kariega plant sets new monthly production record

Biene said Stephan’s international production experience would be important as VWGA enters its next manufacturing phase and prepares to add the Tengo to its local production line.

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