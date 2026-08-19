Volkswagen opens pre-orders for new T-Roc ahead of SA launch

Volkswagen South Africa has opened pre-orders for the second-generation T-Roc, with the compact SUV set to arrive in local showrooms in early September 2026.

The new model strengthens Volkswagen’s SUV line-up, slotting between the smaller Taigo and the larger Tiguan, alongside the T-Cross, Tayron and flagship Touareg.

Sharper design and stronger presence

The latest T-Roc introduces a more sophisticated design, featuring longer proportions, a wider stance and more sculpted bodywork than the outgoing model. Volkswagen has added a distinctive silver trim line stretching from the A-pillar to the D-pillar, while pronounced rear shoulders and redesigned lighting signatures enhance its road presence.

LED headlights, separate daytime running lights and LED rear lamps will be standard across the range. Selected derivatives will also feature Volkswagen’s IQ.Light LED Matrix headlights, Dynamic Light Assist and illuminated light strips that span the front and rear of the vehicle.

Digital-focused interior

Inside, Volkswagen has redesigned the cabin with soft-touch materials and a more premium feel. The dashboard adopts a cleaner, technology-focused layout centred around a standard 10.3-inch infotainment touchscreen.

Other standard features include the Digital Cockpit instrument cluster, wireless smartphone connectivity and a leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel equipped with gearshift paddles.

The five-seater also offers a practical 475 litres of luggage space, making it suitable for both daily commuting and family use.

Safety and driver assistance upgrades

Volkswagen has equipped the T-Roc with a range of standard convenience and safety technologies. Park Assist and a reversing camera will be available across the line-up.

Buyers seeking additional safety features can opt for the IQ.Drive package, which includes autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-keeping assistance, Traffic Jam Assist and Emergency Assist.

Familiar turbocharged powertrain

At launch, the South African range will be powered by Volkswagen’s proven 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine, delivering 110kW and 250Nm of torque.

Power is sent to the front wheels through an eight-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission, offering a balance between performance and efficiency.

The new T-Roc enters one of the country’s most competitive vehicle categories, facing rivals such as the Mazda CX-30 and Toyota Corolla Cross, while also contending with a growing number of Chinese-branded SUVs.

Higher-specification variants are expected to compete with premium offerings including the BMW X1, Audi Q3 and Mercedes-Benz GLA.

Volkswagen has not yet confirmed pricing or the full derivative line-up, saying further details will be announced closer to the September launch. Customers can already place pre-orders through participating Volkswagen dealerships nationwide.