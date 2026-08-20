Volkswagen’s Kariega plant sets new monthly production record

Volkswagen Group Africa (VWGA) produced a record 17 009 vehicles at its Kariega plant in the Eastern Cape during July, surpassing the facility’s previous monthly high.

The latest figure represents an increase of 339 vehicles over the previous record of 16 670 units, which was achieved in July 2025. It also coincides with Volkswagen’s 75th anniversary of manufacturing vehicles in South Africa.

Polo dominates output

The Polo accounted for most of July’s production, with 13 490 units assembled for the domestic and export markets. A further 3 519 Polo Vivo units were manufactured for South African customers.

Plant Kariega is the sole producer of the Polo for several export markets, making the hatchback an important contributor to Volkswagen’s South African manufacturing and export operations. The Polo Vivo, meanwhile, is produced primarily for the domestic market.

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VWGA said the record monthly output exceeded the plant’s entire annual production volumes recorded before 1963, highlighting the expansion of the operation over several decades.

Although Volkswagen production at the facility began in 1951, the plant’s manufacturing history dates back to 1948, when it assembled Studebaker and Austin vehicles. Only 977 vehicles were produced during its first full year of operation.

By the end of July 2026, the Kariega facility had manufactured a cumulative 4,836,371 vehicles since 1948. Nearly 40 different models have been assembled at the plant during that period.

The milestone comes as Volkswagen prepares to officially mark 75 years of manufacturing in South Africa on August 31.

Focus on manufacturing quality

VWGA chairperson and managing director Martina Biene said the record demonstrated the extent to which the company’s local manufacturing operation had developed.

“Setting a record like this close to our anniversary is a reminder of just how far we have come as a company,” Biene said.

She added that the achievement reflected Volkswagen’s continued focus on manufacturing quality and strengthening its presence in South Africa.

The production record provides a positive signal for the Eastern Cape’s automotive manufacturing sector, which supports employment and a network of component suppliers. However, VWGA did not disclose how the July output compared with its production target or provide a forecast for the remainder of 2026.