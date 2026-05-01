Volvo rolls out Google Gemini AI assistant in cars

Volvo Cars has announced a major leap in in-car technology with the rollout of Google Gemini, marking a new chapter in how drivers interact with their vehicles.

The new system replaces traditional voice commands with a more intuitive, conversational interface capable of understanding natural language, context and driver intent. The aim is to reduce distractions while making everyday driving tasks more seamless.

It will be interesting to see how this next-generation assistant stacks up against existing in-car voice systems such as Mercedes-Benz User Experience (“Hey Mercedes”) and BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant (“Hey BMW”), which have set the benchmark for conversational interfaces in premium vehicles.

Rollout to kickoff in the US

The rollout of the search engine’s generative artificial intelligence software will begin with a first wave of customers in the United States before expanding to additional global markets like South Africa in the coming weeks. Volvo models equipped with Google built-in systems, dating back to 2020, will be among the first to receive the update.

Gemini enables a range of practical, real-world functions. Drivers can plan trips more efficiently by asking for tailored travel suggestions, such as family-friendly holiday destinations, and then refining results through follow-up questions. The system also integrates with navigation tools to suggest stops along a route, from highly rated restaurants to quick snack options, complete with reviews and parking details.

Communication is another key feature. Drivers can ask the assistant to summarise incoming messages or send texts on their behalf, including translating messages into different languages. Media controls have also been enhanced, allowing users to request music or content based on mood rather than specific titles.

Volvo says the integration of Gemini builds on its collaboration with Google, which named the Swedish automaker as a lead development partner for next-generation in-car technologies in 2025.

According to Alwin Bakkenes, Volvo’s head of global software engineering, the focus is on human-centric innovation. “Bringing Google Gemini into our cars is about making everyday interactions more natural,more helpful and less distracting,” he said.

Google’s vice president of android for cars, Patrick Brady, added that the technology is designed to simplify the driving experience while keeping drivers focused on the road.

The update will be delivered via over-the-air software upgrades, building on Volvo’s recent infotainment overhaul, which introduced a more intuitive user interface to millions of vehicles globally.

Availability will vary by market, with broader international rollout timelines yet to be confirmed.

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