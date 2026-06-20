Young Hyundai technician helps assemble more than 2k commercial vehicles

As South Africa marks Youth Month, a young woman from KwaZulu-Natal is proving that the country’s automotive manufacturing sector can provide meaningful opportunities for young people seeking careers in engineering and production.

Twenty-four-year-old Kwanele Sibisi has emerged as one of the standout performers at Hyundai Automotive South Africa⁠’s Commercial Assembly Plant in Benoni, where she has helped assemble more than 2 000 commercial vehicles since joining the company through the Youth Employment Service (YES) programme in 2024.

The Newcastle-born technician works on the assembly line responsible for transforming semi-knocked-down vehicle kits into fully assembled commercial vehicles destined for businesses across South Africa.

Her duties include fitting, inspecting and verifying vehicle components throughout the assembly process, ensuring that every vehicle meets Hyundai’s stringent quality standards before reaching customers.

Passion for engineering

Sibisi said her passion for engineering motivated her to pursue a career in vehicle manufacturing.

“I have always been fascinated by the engineering field and wanted to be involved in creating something people depend on every day,” she said.

“Nothing fulfils me more than seeing Hyundai commercial vehicles on the road and knowing they are helping businesses operate and supporting entrepreneurship. It gives me a real sense of pride because I understand the work, care and attention to detail that goes into assembling each vehicle.”

Her achievement is significant considering the precision required in modern vehicle assembly, where even minor defects can affect quality, reliability and customer satisfaction.

The Benoni-based assembly facility has produced more than 22 000 vehicles since commencing operations in 2013 and plays an important role in Hyundai’s commercial vehicle strategy in South Africa.

The plant currently assembles the popular Hyundai H100 light commercial vehicle and the EX8 truck range. Hyundai is expected to further expand local production later this year with the addition of the new GT11 six-ton truck.

Maintaining high quality standards

Sibisi believes maintaining high quality standards is one of the most important aspects of her role.

“Quality control is not something I compromise on. Every vehicle that leaves the assembly line represents teamwork, pride and responsibility. I always strive to ensure that my work meets the highest standards possible,” she said.

According to Murge Mathapershad, general manager of the Hyundai Commercial Assembly Plant, Sibisi’s performance reflects the discipline and commitment required in vehicle manufacturing.

“Quality is at the heart of everything we do and the standards required in vehicle assembly are extremely high,” said Mathapershad.

“Kwanele’s consistency, focus and attention to detail have made her one of our standout assembly technicians. Her contribution highlights the importance of skilled people in delivering products that customers can depend on.”

Her success story also highlights the growing role of youth employment initiatives in developing the next generation of skilled artisans and technicians needed to support South Africa’s automotive manufacturing sector.

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