10 000 youth in Mpumalanga to benefit from R514m jobs boost

Nearly 10 000 young people in Mpumalanga stand to be gainfully employed through a R514-million investment by the Department of Employment and Labour, aimed at tackling youth unemployment and building pathways into the province’s economic value chains.

The Labour Activation Programme (LAP), launched recently by Minister of Employment and Labour Nomakhosazana Meth at Mbombela Stadium, will benefit 9 616 job seekers across four districts and 11 local municipalities. The programme is being rolled out through 15 implementing partners in sectors such as agriculture, ICT, hospitality, construction, telecommunications and enterprise development.

“The LAP rollout in Mpumalanga is a model for job creation that bridges skills gaps, connects training to economic demand, and ensures that youth are not left behind. The future we all dream of starts with the work we do today,” said Meth.

She said the programme is a direct policy response to the country’s unemployment crisis. “Approximately 1- million young South Africans become available to the labour market each year. However, only 400 000 find steady work; 300 000 find some work, while about 300 000 never find work.”

“It is clear that without decisive and intentional interventions by the government, working with all relevant partners in our society, this scenario will not improve. Our response must be decisive, and I dare say, aggressive!”

Meth highlighted the role of the Maputo Corridor as a vital route connecting South Africa’s exports to global markets.

“Through this corridor, we export our agricultural produce, our minerals and our manufactured goods, which fuel the country’s economy. It is this very corridor that has the power to transform small businesses into major players, to take local industries and give them a global footprint,” Meth said.

She stressed that at least 70% of all LAP beneficiaries must be recruited through the Employment Services of South Africa, a government platform that connects job seekers to real opportunities. “We want to ensure equal opportunity for everyone.”

Each implementing partner is also required to provide job placements for participants upon completion of training, ensuring that the programme delivers long-term impact.

The minister also announced a major expansion of the department’s inspectorate to enforce labour laws more effectively.

“We committed to bolster the ability of the department to strengthen workplace compliance, and we have delivered on that promise. We are onboarding 20 000 inspector and enforcement interns over the next two years, increasing our national capacity tenfold.”

Seventeen mobile service buses will also be deployed to ensure that communities in rural and remote areas have access to UIF registration, compensation services and employment assistance. “These are instrumental in ensuring that the services of the department are rendered.”

Meth confirmed plans to amend the National Labour Migration Policy to reserve certain job categories for South Africans. “This step will go a long way to ensure the absorption of our unemployed youth into the labour market.”

