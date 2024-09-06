10 Limpopo traffic officials arrested for soliciting bribes

The Limpopo MEC for Transport and Community Safety, Violet Mathye, has welcomed the arrest of traffic officials suspected of corruption and soliciting bribes from motorists while discharging their official duties.

The 10 suspects were arrested on Friday by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation. They face charges of improper conduct and soliciting gratuities while on duty.

The officers were arrested at the provincial offices in Polokwane.

Solicited bribes while on duty

Mathye said: “The department views these charges in the most serious light. And these arrests must send a strong message to other officials not to commit similar transgressions. These are serious allegations that undermine government’s efforts to promote and maintain road safety.”

Mathye said she distances the department from the suspects’ unethical behaviour.

“They did so for their own selfish gratification. The department will also institute its own internal disciplinary measures in light of these arrests.”

The arrest of 10 officials follows that of two more traffic officials aged 33 and 36 years. They were arrested by the Hawks at Groblersdal, for alleged corruption on Thursday.

Hawks spokesperson, Warrant Officer Lethunya Muroa, said Hawks members were driving a state car in Groblersdal. They were pulled off the road by the traffic officials on Van Riebeck Street.

Victims turned out to be members of the Hawks

The officials informed the driver of the Hawks vehicle that he had contravened the Road Traffic Act. The said offence was using a cellphone while driving a motor vehicle.

“They asked him to produce a driver’s license, and he gave one of them. Then they requested him to get out of his car to theirs.

The traffic officer, who was driving, allegedly told the driver of the Hawk car to buy lunch for them. This was so that they cannot issue him with a ticket.

The driver apologised. However, the other traffic official allegedly insisted that he must buy lunch for them. They demanded R100 from him.

He went to his colleagues to ask for cash and handed it to the traffic officials. The Hawks arrested them immediately after receiving and pocketed that money.

They are expected to appear at the Groblersdal magistrate’s court soon, to face a corruption charge.

Provincial head of the Hawks, Major General Advocate Gopz Govender has lauded his colleagues for apprehending the corrupt traffic officials.

“These members are applauded for their unwavering commitment to the directorate. They acted with the true spirit without fear, favour or prejudice,” said Govender.

