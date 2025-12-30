100 Arrested in KZN traffic blitz as festive season clampdown intensifies

While transport authorities hail a major weekend operation in Newcastle as a “resounding success” for road safety, the arrest of 100 motorists underscores the severe scale of traffic violations as holidaymakers flood back home.

The #NenzaniLaEzweni operation, praised by MEC Siboniso Duma for protecting visitors and residents, forms part of a broader provincial clampdown that promises zero tolerance.

However, with thousands of fines issued and hundreds of vehicles impounded across provinces, the aggressive enforcement highlights a stark divide between official efforts to create order and the persistent recklessness playing out on the nation’s roads.

Officers from the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) led a weekend traffic crackdown in Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal, which resulted in the arrest of 100 people.

#NenzaniLaEzweni operation

The arrests formed part of the #NenzaniLaEzweni operation, which is aimed at improving road safety. It also aims to curb drunk and reckless driving, address illegal activities such as undocumented foreign truck drivers using fake licences, and ensure vehicle roadworthiness.

MEC Duma praised the operation, describing it as highly effective.

“The #NenzaniLaEzweni Operation is a resounding success and very effective. This morning, we are observing many visitors returning home after spending quality time in various parts of KwaZulu-Natal,” Duma said on Monday.

Traffic volumes increased significantly on Monday morning. More than 600 vehicles were recorded passing through the Mariannhill Toll Plaza between 6am and 7am.

Focus on road safety for all

Duma said authorities remain focused on protecting both visitors and residents throughout the festive season.

“Throughout the festive season, we are ensuring the safety of national and international visitors on our roads. Equally, we are prioritising the safety of the people of this province who are using our road networks.

“The energised Road Traffic Inspectorate team is ensuring visibility today. We warn motorists of zero tolerance against anyone who is violating the National Road Traffic Act,” the MEC said.

The province expects traffic law enforcement operations to persist as holidaymakers return home.

Meanwhile, in Mpumalanga, provincial traffic police have impounded about 580 vehicles since the start of the festive season.

Major routes targeted by law enforcement

Arrive Alive revealed that more than 18, 000 written notices were issued to motorists. This covers the period from the beginning of December.

Traffic officers were deployed along major routes, including the notorious Moloto Road and the N4 highway. They have stopped and inspected more than 114, 000 vehicles.

These operations targeted a wide range of offences. From dangerous overtaking and excessive speeding to failing to wear seatbelts. As well as driving vehicles with faulty lights or worn tyres.

SAgovnews

READ MORE: Mpumalanga festive blitz: 18k fines, 95 fatalities and 580 cars impounded

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content