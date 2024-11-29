1,000 spaza shops and warehouses closed down – President

President Cyril Ramaphosa said more than 1,000 spaza shops, supermarkets and warehouses have been closed since he announced a range of measures to prevent further incidents foodborne illnesses two weeks ago.

Delivering his annual address to the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) in Parliament on Thursday, the president said that nearly 200, 000 spaza shops have been visited.

200,000 spaza shops visited

“Since we announced a range of measures two weeks ago, multi-disciplinary teams have been conducting inspections of spaza shops across the country.

“Nearly 200, 000 spaza shops have been visited. More than 1, 000 spaza shops, supermarkets and warehouses have been closed down. Large quantities of goods have been confiscated. And numerous fines have been issued for violations of by-laws,” the president said.

He acknowledged the critical role spaza shops and informal traders play in the economy. Particularly in townships and rural areas.

These outlets provide food, convenience, and value to millions of South Africans. They form an essential link in the local food supply chain.

However, he said the recent spate of foodborne illnesses had highlighted several risks associated with these enterprises.

Hazardous pesticides

“The tragic deaths of a number of children after eating food from some of these outlets has required urgent and decisive action. This… to prevent the contamination of food by harmful substances. Particularly pesticides that are being sold unlawfully,” he said.

Two weeks ago, Ramaphosa addressed the nation. He announced measures to address the recurring foodborne illnesses. The illnesses have claimed the lives of more than 22 people and children across the country.

The measures, he explained, included getting hazardous pesticides off the street. Protection of children from exposure to these substances, and the prevention of future outbreaks.

21 days to register spaza shops with local government

Ramaphosa had announced the immediate closure of spaza shops implicated in the deaths. As well as stricter regulations to protect communities.

To ensure compliance, the president ordered that all spaza shops and food-handling facilities must register with their respective municipalities within 21 days.

