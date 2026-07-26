11 trucks impounded in Pietermaritzburg crackdown on road safety violations

The Road Traffic Inspectorate in Pietermaritzburg has impounded 11 trucks during an early morning operation targeting freight companies accused of flouting traffic regulations.

The intelligence-driven operation, conducted under the #NenzaniLaEzweni initiative, focused on companies that deliberately operate at night to avoid detection.

Inspectors uncovered trucks with worn-out tyres, fraudulent roadworthiness certificates, missing transport permits,and cargo exceeding legal size and weight limits.

MEC for Transport and Human Settlements Siboniso Duma warned that imported cheap and worn-out tyres were contributing to horrific crashes on the N3 highway.

“Worn-out tyres lack the necessary tread to maintain grip, making them prone to skidding, especially on wet surfaces,” Duma said.

“In addition, without adequate tread, tyres require more time and distance to bring a heavy truck to a complete stop, which is particularly hazardous in emergency situations. We have seen horrific accidents involving trucks that claimed lives along the N3.

“Critically, we will be working with leading tyre manufacturing industry role-players to ensure that we have a collective plan to respond to the influx of international cheap and illegal tyres.”

Duma said the situation was getting out of control in KwaZulu-Natal.

“These tyres which are no longer used in other countries have found a market here. They are not only hazardous and unsafe for use but they are also not designed for our road networks.”

Regulatory standards

Authorities reminded freight operators that all tyres used on passenger and commercial vehicles, including trailers, must comply with South African Bureau of Standards compulsory specifications for road safety.

The impoundments form part of a broader crackdown under Operation Shanela, aimed at improving road safety and reducing fatalities linked to reckless freight operations.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content