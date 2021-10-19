13 military vets released on R500 bail each

Johannesburg – Thirteen military veterans have been granted bail of R500, pending trial in the alleged case of cabinet ministers being held hostage when negotiations for compensations soured.

Initially, the state had suggested an amount of R2,000 for bail and later ruled for R500 after Advocate Dali Mpofu argued that R2000 was too high as many of the defendants are currently unemployed.

The court did not contradict bail for these individuals as they have no previous records of convictions or pending crimes.

The military veterans were arrested on 14 October following an alleged hostage situation that took place at the St George’s Hotel in Irene, Pretoria.

They made demands ranging from R4,4 million per ex-combatant, medical aid for their loved ones, housing allowance, and the amendment to the Military Veterans Act.

They also demanded to be addressed directly by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Also read: Defense minister held hostage by military Vets

The hostages were later freed by special forces and 56 arrests were made.

“We shall not be moved,” the group of 53 accused sang ahead of their appearance at the Pretoria magistrate’s court, sitting in the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Facility.

For more news and views from this week’s newspaper, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author



Nompilo Zulu