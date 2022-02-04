Fourteen arrested in Midrand for drunken driving

Johannesburg- Fourteen suspects have been arrested in Midrand for drunken driving.

Midrand Police spokesperson, Constable Eliot Mabulane said the suspects were arrested on the 29th of January during an operation called the O kae Molao district roadblock. A further five fines were issued to liquor stores that did not comply with the law.

The 14 suspects will be appearing at the Midrand Magistrates’ Court to face the charges made against them.

Station commander Brigadier David Tsotsotso commended his colleagues for arresting those not complying with the national road traffic act.

“These arrests should serve as a warning to those that drive under the influence of alcohol especially because many lives get lost on the road due to driving under the influence,” said Tsotsotso.

