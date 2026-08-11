14 illegal miners found dead in disused Rustenburg mine

South African police said on Tuesday that 14 illegal miners had died and scores of others had been injured at a disused mine near Rustenburg in the North West province.

It is unclear how they died.

Police did not give more details, but were on the way to the scene in Rustenburg on Tuesday.

Illegal mining has plagued South Africa for decades through small-time pilfering and organised criminal networks.

Typically, undocumented miners move into mines abandoned by commercial miners and seek to extract whatever is left. Some are under the control of violent criminal gangs.

Illegal mining costs the government and mining industry hundreds of millions of dollars annually in lost sales, taxes and royalties.

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