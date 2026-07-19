14 killed in two separate crashes in Sekhukhune, Limpopo

Fourteen people lost their lives in two separate crashes that occurred within an hour of each other on Saturday night in the Sekhukhune District.

The first accident took place along the R555 between Stoffberg and Rossenkraal in the Elias Motsoaledi Municipality. The collision involved a Volkswagen Polo a minibus taxi and a truck. Five passengers died at the scene, while several others sustained injuries.

Authorities have not ruled out recklessness as a possible cause, though investigations are ongoing.

Less than an hour later, another fatal crash occurred, this time on the D4370 road from Phokwane to Mamphogo in the Makhudu Thamaga Municipality. A Volkswagen Polo and a Toyota Tazz collided, killing four passengers from the Polo and five from the Tazz instantly. Preliminary findings suggest that speeding might have been a contributing factor.

In both accidents, six passengers were injured and taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

MEC for Transport and Community Safety Susani Violet Mathye, expressed sorrow over the tragedies: “A dark cloud is hanging over Sekhukhune District and on behalf of the department and people of Limpopo I wish to extend my sincere condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones and wish the injured one a speedy recovery.”

She urged motorists to avoid reckless driving, rest every two hours, and remain vigilant on the roads.

The Department of Transport has announced that traffic officers would be deployed to monitor high-risk routes. After meetings with district and local municipalities, the public will be updated on further developments.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content