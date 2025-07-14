140 000 Sassa beneficiaries under review, new payment date added

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) CEO Themba Matlou has emphasised that no payments have been suspended or halted.

Speaking at a media briefing on Monday, Matlou highlighted the legal obligations that guide Sassa’s work and said the current review is part of a broader effort to ensure grants are only received by those who truly qualify.

Confusion and concerns are growing regarding the ongoing review of social grants. The review has involved at least 140 000 individuals.

He explained that the review is guided by Section 14(5) of the Social Assistance Act, which requires beneficiaries to notify Sassa of any change in their circumstances, whether financial, medical, or marital.

Sassa asks for full cooperation

“This is a legal obligation designed to safeguard the integrity of the social assistance programme and ensure that public funds are directed to those who need them most,” said Matlou.

“Beneficiaries are notified when their grants are due for review, and we encourage full cooperation to avoid any disruptions.

“Sassa would like to categorically state that no social grant payments have been suspended or halted.

“All approved grants remain valid, and payments continue to be processed. Any beneficiaries with an active and valid grant remain entitled to receive their payment.”

He said that, to avoid unnecessary confusion, a new fourth payment date, which is the fourth day of each month, has been introduced specifically for those undergoing reviews.

He said this is to prevent past issues where beneficiaries found themselves suspended without notice.

Collaboration with credit bureaus

Matlou added that Sassa has partnered with credit bureaus to verify information provided by applicants.

This collaboration is meant to help the agency identify individuals who may be employed or receiving other income but do not declare the information to the agency.

He urged beneficiaries to be honest and inform the agency when their circumstances change.

This includes updates to income, employment, or personal information such as contact numbers or addresses.

“A beneficiary may have qualified and been approved for a grant at the time of application, but their financial circumstances may have changed afterwards. They are supposed to inform Sassa of these changes.”

He also confirmed that biometric identification systems are being finalised to strengthen fraud detection and ensure grants are not paid to deceased individuals or those who left the country without updating their records.

Safeguarding the system’s integrity

The Sassa review efforts, he said, are about compliance and are a part of Treasury conditions linked to the agency’s 2025/26 budget allocation.

These conditions require improved responsibility, including better income verification and regular reporting.

He emphasised that the purpose of the review process is not to inflict unfair punishment but rather to safeguard the system’s integrity.

“Beneficiaries who fail to comply with this process risk having their grants suspended. Continued non-compliance may lead to the permanent lapsing of their grants,” said Matlou.

“Beneficiaries are advised that Sassa is also empowered by the act to recoup any money that would have been paid to the beneficiary incorrectly.

“This means that, should we find out that you have been receiving social grants that you were not eligible to receive, Sassa will institute a debt recovery process where you will have to pay back the money.”

