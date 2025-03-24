15-year-old Maphake reflects bright future of women’s golf in SA 

In golf, stories of grit and grace often illuminate the paths of young players destined for greatness. Enter Orateng Maphake, a 15-year-old dynamo preparing for the Absa Ladies Invitational Pro Am taking place at the Royal Johannesburg Golf Club on Wednesday.

The buzz surrounding her journey from childhood fascination to tournament participation is palpable.

Maphake’s love for golf began at seven, accompanying her father to the driving range. With a set of kiddies’ golf clubs gifted by her dad, she experienced the joy of striking her first golf ball.

It quickly became clear that she wasn’t merely playing; her natural talent shone when she entered her first competitive play with SA Kids at Houghton Golf Course at ten.

Her dedication catapulted her to the South African Golf Development Board, granting her membership at Silverlakes Golf Club – an opportunity that expanded her horizons.

Now her handicap index stands at an impressive 3.2.

Maphake is not just competing; she’s consistently winning, clinching titles at significant tournaments like the SA Kids Golf Junior Open, and representing her country at the Zimbabwe Junior Open.

The Absa Ladies Invitational Pro Am presents a crucial opportunity for Maphake to showcase her skills alongside established professionals.

According to the head of sponsorships at Absa Group, Jabulile Sibanyoni, the event forms part of a broader effort to uplift female talent in golf.

“We are breaking barriers for women in sport,” Sibanyoni said, underscoring the movement towards inclusivity in a sport historically dominated by men.

Maphake’s journey embodies not only personal ambition but also the transformative potential of initiatives aimed at women.

With her talents beginning to attract the attention of the golfing elite, she reflects the bright future the Absa Ladies Invitational seeks to promote – one where young female golfers receive the recognition and support they deserve.

Orateng Maphake, a name to remember in South African golf, is not just a participant, she’s a beacon of hope for aspiring female athletes everywhere.

