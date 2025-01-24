17 SA poets off to Mali for SLAM global poetry awards

A total of 17 South African poets are heading to Mali to represent the country.

They have been nominated for SLAM Awards International, which will take place in Bamako, Mali. The date has not been set yet.

The event recognises excellence in poetry, media, publishing and journalism internationally.

Country is well-represented

Luleka Mhlanzi, a South African ambassador for SLAM Awards International and seasoned poet, confirmed the nominations.

“I am proud to announce the South African nominees for the 2024 SLAM Awards International. This year, South Africa is well-represented with nominees in 17 categories.”

“We are thrilled to see such talented individuals and groups from South Africa being recognised on an international stage. Therefore, we encourage the public to vote for their favourite South African nominees. The voting lines will be opening soon, and we’re asking the South African citizens to support our local talent,” said Mhlanzi.

Nominees

The South African nominees are:

1. Best Poetry Performer: Lebo Mashile

2. Best Journalist: Simangaliso

Ntshangase Simanga Iciko

3. Best Video-Clip: What Happens On Day 17 by Nkateko Masinga

4. Best Video-Maker: Mbali Malimela Mbali Dani Malimela

5. Best Male Poetry Group: 4 Horsemen of the Apocalypse

6. Best Female Poetry Group: Yamoria

7. Best Poetry Album: Metropolar by Modise Sekgothe

8. Best Poetry Feature: Mbali Malimela – Aluta

9. Best Poetry Single: A Love Song For Mirriam Makeba by Mandi Vundla

10. Best Poetry Anthology: Rage Revolution and Rapture – UKZN Press

11. Best Poetry Publishing House: Poetry Potion

12. Best Revelation: Nomashenge Dlamini

13. Best Cultural Entrepreneur: Vuyokazi Ngemntu

14. Best Poetry Broadcast: Puo_Poetry

15. Best Radio (poetry broadcast): Ukhozi FM (Jabulujule – Ikhaya Lamaciko)

16. Best Curator: Nkululeko Ngwenya

17. Best Social Media Poetry Broadcast: Izinkondlo ziyaphilisa.

Best Revelation category

Mhlanzi’s journey with the SLAM Awards International began in 2022 when she was nominated for the Best Revelation category, recognising poets who have made a significant impact on the international stage.

Although she did not win, she received an honorary award for being the 5th-highest voted nominee in the overall categories, as chosen by the public.

Honoured with SA ambassadorship role

Following this, she was approached with an offer to become the South African

Ambassador for the SLAM Awards International in Mali.

Her responsibility is to identify and recognise impactful and remarkable work in the South African poetry scene.

Mhlanzi’s poetry has been published in several national and international anthologies and journals.

Her accolades include the Sunday World Unsung Heroes Award (2022), Mail & Guardian’s Top 200 Young South Africans (2021), and the Slam Awards International Honorary Medallion (2022).

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content