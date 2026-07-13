Cape Town mayor blasts NPA over ‘catch-and-release’ of alleged drug dealers

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has accused the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) of allowing suspected drug dealers to return to communities by failing to oppose bail or request strict release conditions in gang-ridden areas.

Hill-Lewis made the remarks at the Mitchells Plain Magistrates Court on Monday, where a man arrested by metro police in Woodlands for allegedly possessing 30 packets of tik was granted unrestricted bail.

The mayor said he personally witnessed the suspect’s arrest on April 9 and was concerned that the case had been postponed for a second time, with no restrictions placed on the accused despite his alleged criminal history.

Failure to establish previous convictions

According to the City of Cape Town, the NPA did not oppose bail when the suspect first appeared in court and failed to establish whether he had previous convictions. Metro police later obtained information showing the man had a prior drug-possession conviction and was also facing murder and assault charges.

Hill-Lewis said he brought the information to the attention of regional NPA officials and urged prosecutors to seek stricter bail conditions.

“The NPA and SAPS (South African Police Service) practice of ‘catch and release’ is not acceptable to communities living in fear of gang, gun and drug crime,” said Hill-Lewis.

He criticised the decision to release the accused without conditions that would limit his movements, keep him away from schools or prevent further alleged drug dealing.

“This is the same drug dealer I personally witnessed our metro police arrest for possession of 30 packets of tik back in April. It is now July and the trial has not proceeded while the suspect freely operates in the community,” he said.

Strict bail conditions where necessary

The mayor called on the NPA to instruct prosecutors to oppose bail for alleged violent drug offenders in gang-affected communities and to argue for strict bail conditions where necessary.

Hill-Lewis said low conviction rates for gang, gun and drug-related crimes highlighted the need for metro police to be granted greater policing powers, including authority to investigate crimes and compile case dockets.

“The time has come to ‘catch and convict’, which our Metro Police stand ready to do in support of SAPS and the NPA,” he said.

Repeatedly policing the same offenders

Mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith echoed the concerns, saying metro police make more than 2,000 drug-related arrests annually and participate in more than 1,000 drug raids each year.

“As it stands, our officers find illegal narcotics, make an arrest, and hand the suspects over to the relevant authorities, only for the criminal justice system to fail to secure a conviction,” Smith said.

“This forces city enforcement agencies to repeatedly police the same offenders.”

Smith argued that if metro police and law enforcement officers were empowered to build criminal case dockets, more gangsters could be removed from the streets and the drug trade disrupted.

The matter has been postponed until August 14. The suspect remains out on unrestricted bail.

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