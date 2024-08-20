Musa Khawula is not dead, but currently behind bars

Controversial blogger Musa Khawula is not dead as per rumours on social media that circulated on Tuesday. According to reports, Khawula arrived in court wearing orange prison clothes.

However, his appearance was brief as the court postponed his case to allow him to get a lawyer. This was because his previous lawyer has abandoned him.

The infamous celebrity basher is currently serving a 60-day sentence for failing to appear in a Gauteng court. He was arrested in the Vredenburg magistrate’s court on July 9 during his appearance for murder.

Serving a 60-day sentence for contempt of court

Khawula made damning allegations against Nozuko Mbalula, the wife of ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, and her business partner Michelle Perrow in May.

The pair obtained an interdict against Khawula following the allegations he made on the social media platform X. Khawula alleged that Mbalula and Perrow paid a bribe to secure government tenders worth R150-million between 2013 and 2019.

Court documents, shared by Fikile Mbalula on X, reveal that Khawula has been ordered to pay damages to the applicants. He is also ordered to cover the legal costs of the application. The blogger is to also remove the defamatory statements from his X feed. This he must do within 48 hours of the order being granted.

Damning allegations against ANC SG

Khawula was also ordered to pay R1-million in damages to Mbalula and Perrow. But he took to his X account and said he did not have that kind of money.

The National Prosecuting Authority in the Western Cape confirmed the matter. It said that Khawula appeared on Tuesday at the Vredenburg magistrate’s court. However, the matter was remanded to September 2 for finalisation of judicare.

Khawula also has a pending murder case of Wandile Khambule. Sunday World reported in August 2022 about the matter. Khambule’s girlfriend, Sweetness Jaftha, said on March 4, 2022, Khawula rocked up at her residence in Vredenburg, on the west coast. He arrived there at about 5pm and demanded to see Khambule.

