SA to receive remains of struggle heroes who died in exile

The government will on Wednesday receive the remains of 49 former liberation fighters who died while in exile in Zimbabwe and Zambia.

Sports, arts, and culture minister Gayton Mackenzie will receive the remains of the 49 struggle heroes when they arrive in South Africa on Wednesday at the Waterkloof Air Force Base in Pretoria.

“As South Africa commemorates 30 years of freedom and democracy, the government, led by the Minister of Sport, Arts, and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, will receive the remains of 49 former liberation fighters who passed away in exile in Zimbabwe and Zambia.

“These remains are set to arrive at Waterkloof Air Force Base in Pretoria on the 25th of September 2024,” said Ben Mwasinga from the South African Heritage Resources Agency.

Mwasinga said following the arrival of the remains, the government will host an official homecoming ceremony on Friday, September 27, 2024, at Freedom Park, also in Pretoria, to mark the return of these liberation fighters to the country of their birth.

Reburial ceremonies

“Thereafter, reburial ceremonies will be held in the provinces of their origin, ensuring they are laid to rest with the dignity and respect they deserve.

“The Exile Repatriation Programme is guided by the National Policy of Repatriation and Restitution of Human Remains and Heritage Objects of 2021.

“This policy was adopted as part of South Africa’s broader commitment to ensuring that former liberation fighters who died in exile are returned home and buried with dignity.

“The repatriation process is being conducted in close collaboration with regional governments, historical experts, and local communities to guarantee a respectful and well-coordinated return.

“The South African Heritage Resources Agency (SAHRA), through its legislative framework, the National Heritage Resources Act No. 25 of 1999 (NHRA), protects and manages all sites associated with South Africa’s rich liberation struggle and anti-colonial resistance history,” said Mwasinga.

“SAHRA’s Heritage Protection Unit receives submissions from all provinces for serial nomination of sites for declaration as National Heritage Sites.

The selected sites are then graded and accorded local, provincial, and national status due to their unique cultural and historical significance that bear footprints and pay homage to individuals, communities, events, and places that collectively shaped the country’s struggle for freedom.

This heritage fosters unity across society and must be preserved and celebrated for future generations.

Accelerating the repatriation process

“This initiative underscores South Africa’s continued dedication to recognising the sacrifices made during the liberation struggle.

“In the past, repatriations were conducted on an ad hoc basis and on an individual basis, usually at the request of families to local authorities and provincial governments.

“However, since the government has adopted an inclusive country-to-country repatriation model, which will be formally launched during the homecoming ceremony.

“This model aims to accelerate the repatriation process, beginning with countries that have high numbers of liberation fighter remains — Zimbabwe and Zambia,” said Mwasinga.

He said the reception of the remains at Waterkloof Airforce Base will take place between 4pm and 6pm on Wednesday, September 25, while the homecoming ceremony will start at 10am on Friday, September 27.

“South Africa remains forever indebted to the heroes of its liberation struggle, and this initiative represents a significant milestone in honouring their legacy and contribution to the 30 years of freedom and democracy milestone,” said Mwasinga.

