20 pupils injured as scholar transport overturns near West Park Cemetery

About 20 learners were hurt when a scholar transport ferrying them from three Johannesburg schools capsized on West Park Road close to West Park Cemetery on Monday morning.

The accident occurred around 7am, leaving families and schools grappling with the aftermath.

In a media statement on Tuesday, the Gauteng education department confirmed that the vehicle was transporting learners from Greenside High School, Parktown Girls’ High School, and Roosevelt High School.

Preliminary reports indicate that the driver was allegedly speeding when he lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn at a bend.

The exact cause of the accident remains under investigation.

“We are grateful that there were no fatalities. We extend our gratitude to emergency personnel, respective school management teams, and our officials who responded swiftly,” said Matome Chiloane, the MMC for education in the province.

According to the department, 13 learners from Greenside High School in grades 8 to 11, four from Roosevelt High School in grades 8, 9, and 12, and three from Parktown Girls’ High School in grades 8, 10, and 11 were on board when the vehicle capsized.

Psychosocial support teams deployed

All learners were taken to various healthcare facilities for treatment.

“We are continuing to engage with relevant authorities to determine the cause of the accident and ensure accountability,” said Chiloane.

“We urge all scholar transport drivers, whether public or private, to ensure that the safety and well-being of our learners remain a top priority at all times.”

He wished all affected learners a speedy recovery.

Most have been discharged into the care of their families, with medical practitioners advising many to stay home for the rest of the week.

However, one learner from Greenside High School remains hospitalised and is scheduled for surgery.

The department said that it has deployed psychosocial support teams to assist learners and their families with trauma management.

“Department officials visited schools and hospitals yesterday to verify the condition of the affected learners and engage with their families,” said Chiloane.

