20-year-old Standerton man in court for farm murder

A 20-year-old man from Nelspruit in Mpumalanga is due at the Standerton district court on Wednesday to answer to charges of murder.

Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, spokesperson for the police, said police officers were called to the outskirts of a farm in Standerton where they discovered the lifeless body of 51-year-old Thapelo Motloung.

The deceased sustained visible injuries that suggested he was severely assaulted.

“After the medical personnel were also called to the scene, they certified him dead upon arrival. A murder case was opened and police immediately began with their investigation,” said Mohlala.

“The SAPS [South African Police Service] members worked around the clock to solve the case. They collected some valuable information which led to the arrest of the suspect in Standerton on Monday.”

