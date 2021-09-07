Johannesburg- American actor Michael K Williams, well known for his role as Omar Little on The Wire has been reportedly found dead by a family member in his Brooklyn apartment.

The 54-year-old actor was found dead in his apartment and the cause of death has not yet been revealed.

There are rumors that Michael might have died from a possible drug overdose because drugs tools were found on his kitchen table.

One of Michael’s representatives stated: “It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy-nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams. They ask for your privacy while grieving this,” said the statement from Marianna Shafran of Shafran PR.

An officer for the Brooklyn Police Department have since told AFP that Williams was found dead in his apartment in Brooklyn by a family member. Michael has been praised for his role in gritty thriller The Wire, where he played a gay armed robber who specialized in holding up drug dealers. The HBO series became one of the most popular shows on television and ran through five seasons from 2002 until 2008. Michael is also well known for featuring in the famous documentary 12 years a slave which did exceptionally well worldwide.

The news of the death of The Wire’s Omar little has triggered a lot of emotions from both fans and colleagues on social media.

“RIP Michael K Williams. Omar Little was my favorite character in all of television.”

RIP Michael K Williams. Omar Little was my favorite character in all of television. — Brian Perlman (@brian_perlman) September 7, 2021

“The great #MichaelKWilliams played the most iconic role of Omar Little in the groundbreaking TV show The Wire, depicting, amongst others, the American drug epidemic. At 54, an overdose took his life. RIP”

The great #MichaelKWilliams played the most iconic role of Omar Little in ground breaking TV show The Wire, depicting, amongst others, the American drug epidemic. At 54, an overdose took his life. RIP. pic.twitter.com/BkUCWe44cp — Laura Valli (@lau_valli) September 7, 2021

“The Wire star Michael K Williams’ nephew cries outside NY apartment where he found actor dead in a suspected drug overdose.”

Click here to read more from Shwashwi

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Mbalenhle Zuma