It is cruel, says Tembe of rumours implicating him of AKA murder

Moses Tembe, the father of Kiernan “AKA” Forbes’ late fiancé Anele, is angered by accusations implicating him in the murder of the multi award-winning rapper.

In a statement on Thursday, Tembe said the allegations are not true and said his family has had to endure a flurry of posts on social media accusing him of orchestrating AKA’s brutal murder.

The All Eyes On Me hitmaker was gunned down on Florida Road in Durban after he had enjoyed a meal at the Wish restaurant on Friday evening. The police are investigating what they believe was a hit on the musician and no one has been arrested yet.

In a viral CCTV footage, AKA can be seen dropping to the ground after his assassin shot him at the back of his head.

“It is with grave concern that my family and I have had to endure a flurry of posts on various social media platforms that accuse me and members of my family of being involved in the death of Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes,” said Tembe.

“I categorically state that my family feels the pain of the Forbes family and would never be involved in an abhorrent act of this nature.

“Whilst I value the principle of freedom of speech, these cruel and libelous utterances inflict personal and emotional harm on us. After having to deal with the tragedy of the untimely passing of our daughter [Anele], this senseless crime has taken a further emotional toll on us.

“I respectfully request the individuals making these baseless statements to refrain from doing so.”

Anele died in April 2021 after she fell to her death from the 10th floor of the Pepper Club Hotel in Cape Town. Some people still believe that she died by suicide.

Meanwhile, controversial music executive Nhlamulo “Nota” Baloyi has issued an apology after he accused AmaZulu Football Club owner Sandile Zungu of being a suspect in the murder of AKA.

“I hereby retract the Instagram messages and reservedly apologise to AmaZulu Football Club, Mr Sandile Zungu and all the persons and entities related to them for the harm caused by the Instagram messages,” wrote Baloyi.

A friend of AKA, “Don Design”, has also felt the wrath of social media users who have accused him of colluding with the murderers. However, AKA’s other friend Leslie “Da L.E.S” Mampe Jr has come to his defense and stated that “Don Design” would never harm the rapper.

Tony Forbes, AKA’s father, appealed to the public during a media conference on Wednesday to refrain from spreading conspiracy theories that his son’s friends planned his murder.

