2023 Newsmakers of the Year

South Africa is a land of possibilities. When the new dispensation of a democratic order hit the country’s shores in 1994, there was hope SA would become a beacon of hope for its citizens – and that the country would latch on the Madiba Magic for more success.

On the last day of 2023, we reflect on some of the most important events that marked the passing year, the drama and all, as we prepare to move on to the new year.

Below, Sunday World gives you a sample of events that kept citizens on their toes in 2023.

Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumane

Dr Nandipha Magudumana, who was arrested in Tanzania for helping her boyfriend Thabo Bester escape from prison, delivered a noteworthy comic performance during her court appearances, having engaged in a Bonnie and Clyde scenario with her lover.

The decision to abandon bail, initiate a challenge, and subsequently reapply for bail after the challenge’s failure seems perplexing.

Despite public belief that she fumbled her chance at freedom, there are speculations she was strategically affording Bester time to devise a master plan.

Questions arise as to whether Bester attempted to negotiate her release and failed.

As the trial resumes in the coming year, the extent of the two lovers’ delusions remains to be seen.

New Eskom CEO Dan Marokane

Former Eskom executive Dan Marokane was appointed CEO of the power utility at the tail-end of the year, an announcement made by Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan. The new man has been tasked with turning around the struggling state-owned power utility.

Marokane is expected to put his A-game to bring back light to the country.

Bank cartels

Rand manipulation has unleashed the storm in the country where banking cartels were fingered to have caused a crisis for South Africa and its economy.

Despite denials by politicians and bank mandarins, trying to pour water on the seriousness of the matter, things took a nasty turn when the UK-based banking group Standard Chartered Bank (SCB) admitted guilt, and participation in the scandal following an investigation that started in 2017.

The SCB threw other major banks in the country and the world under the bus, when it paid the penalty after investigations by the Competition Commission revealed that there was a currency manipulation that had set back the economy and destroyed economic opportunities for many in the country.

Blade Nzimande

It has been a tough year for Higher Education, Science, and Innovation Minister Blade Nzimande.

The year started with the attempted assassination of the University of Fort Hare vice-chancellor Prof Sakhela Buhlungu, and the killing of his bodyguard Mboneli Vesele.

In addition, violent protests marked the beginning of the academic year at various universities.

Former University of Cape Town vice-chancellor Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng also said her pleas to Nzimande from her hospital bed to intervene at UCT were not responded to.

Nzimande admitted before parliament’s portfolio committee on higher education, science and innovation in June that South African universities are in a state of crisis.

Nzimande also made headlines when he placed the University of South Africa under administration, a decision which he was instructed to revoke by the Pretoria high court.

Late goalie Senzo Meyiwa

Nearly a decade, and two trial attempts later, the quest for justice for the death of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa continues to elude the state.

The protracted trial went on hiatus in December and is scheduled to recommence on January 22.

Despite the nation eagerly anticipating the trial’s conclusion, widespread confusion surrounds the state’s decision not to call Kelly Khumalo as a witness.

In the meantime, disbarred advocate Malesela Teffo languishes in his cell, advancing his theory that the singer is a key suspect, a notion embraced by certain citizens.

It rests with the court to identify Meyiwa’s killer.

The court must first establish the guilt of the five individuals on the docket before determining the mastermind.

The question lingers – will the state summon Kelly Khumalo as a witness or suspect?

NSFAS CEO Andile Nongogo

At the centre of student protests this year was the National Student Financial Aid Scheme’s (NSFAS) decision to pay students directly using fin-tech companies. The companies were charging exorbitant fees and not paying allowances on time. An investigation by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse and a subsequent investigation by the NSFAS itself found irregularities in the awarding of the contracts. CEO Andile Nongogo has since been axed over his alleged role in the irregular awarding of the tenders.