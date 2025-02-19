2025 Budget Speech gets postponed, for the first time since 1994

For the first time since the dawn of democracy in 1994, South Africa’s 2025 Budget Speech has been postponed to March.

This was announced on Wednesday by the Speaker of Parliament’s National Assembly Thoko Didiza.

Finance Minister Enoch Gondongwana was set to deliver the 2025 Budget Speech at 2pm at the Nieuwmeester Parking (The Dome), which is parliament’s temporary sitting chambers.

At around 2.20pm, Didiza addressed members of parliament and informed them that the 2025 Budget Speech presentation will no longer take place and has been postponed to a date in March.

Cabinet to relook at the budget

“We have decided to adjourn the proceedings for a date to be determined by the programming committee. Before we started with today’s session, we were informed by the leader of government that while today we gathered to have the minister of finance to present the budget, there have not been agreements in terms of parties in the executive to actually find one another in proposals of the budget.

“The media has been reporting about proposed increases in the budget and cabinet decided not to come and do a budget speech presentation. This is to allow themselves (cabinet) enough time to relook at the budget and come back to this house in March to present the budget,” said Didiza.

This is a developing story.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content