21 teens rescued from horror ‘discipline’ camp in Mpumalanga

Twenty-one terrified children have been rescued from a so-called disciplinary camp in Evander, Mpumalanga, where they were allegedly tortured and forced to swim in muddy water.

Police pounced on the horror facility on Wednesday, April 9, after a teen escaped and reported his ordeal. Two suspects, aged 24 and 29, were arrested. They are expected to appear at the Evander Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

The operation followed a report from one of the victims, who said he was abducted from his home on March 27. For nearly two weeks, he lived through a nightmare. He told police that they slept in small camping tents for the few hours they could sleep.

One boy escaped, alerted police

According to Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Jabu Ndubane, the boy gave a disturbing account of what he endured.

“The child told us he was forced to swim in a dam full of mud. After that, they made him smear his face and head with the same mud. He said they beat him with a sjambok and a piece of pick pipe,” said Ndubane.

“And he was not given proper food or allowed to clean himself. He finally managed to escape on April 8 and told his family what had happened.”

Ndubane confirmed that the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit is handling the case. This as most of the victims are minors.

Parents paid strangers to “fix” them

Camp operates as a disciplinary centre

The camp was operating under the false banner of a “disciplinary centre”. A place where some desperate parents reportedly sent their children who had behaviour problems. They allegedly paid the camp moderators, hoping to correct their children’s behaviour.

Instead, the children were allegedly brutalised.

“The victims were subjected to horrific treatment. What’s disturbing is that some were brought there by their own parents,” said Ndubane.

Acting provincial police commissioner, Major General (Dr) Zeph Mkhwanazi, condemned the incident. He said it amounts to inhumane torture and must be rooted out.

Police have not ruled out further arrests as investigations continue.

This is a developing story.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content