28 Bakubung mine employees resurface as sit-in unfolds

Some of the mineworkers in the platinum belt have returned to the surface following a sit-in underground involving members of the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM).

The union, which was entangled in an underground sit-in by its workers at Gold One mine in Springs, east of Johannesburg in October, confirmed on Friday that 28 workers at the Bakubung Platinum Mine in North West have resurfaced.

Those who returned to the surface are the mineworkers who are battling chronic illnesses. They had been underground since Tuesday.

“More than 250 NUM members still remain underground saying that they will come back if their demands are met,” said the union’s Rustenburg regional chairperson July Radibe.

“The 28 mineworkers came back to the surface after NUM Rustenburg regional leaders went underground to fetch them.”

The workers are demanding 100% medical aid, a living-out allowance of R6 800, leave allowance, and full benefits for pregnant women when they are on maternity leave including full salary and medical aid.

“At Bakubung Platinum Mine, pregnant women forfeit their salaries and medical aid when they are on maternity leave.

Workers feel betrayed

“Workers are also demanding for the resignation of the general manager, John Benekes. They are angry that the general manager recently addressed a mass meeting where he announced that the company was going to issue section 189 to retrench 530 workers.

“He told workers that everyone would be affected including top management.”

Radibe said after the meeting, the company advertised positions to employ top management, saying workers felt betrayed by the general manager.

“During the mass meeting, the GM [general manager] lied to workers that the NUM branch leadership was aware of the section 189 that was issued by the company.

“The NUM national and regional leadership, led by NUM president comrade Dan Balepile, had a zoom meeting with management to try and address the sit-in.

“The outcome of the meeting will be communicated soon.”

Late in October, 550 workers spent three days underground at the Gold One Modder East Operations in Springs in protest against NUM being the only union that enjoyed organisational rights.

They wanted the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union to be given organisational rights.

