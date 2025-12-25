38 reasons for joy in Limpopo’s Christmas baby boom

Limpopo welcomed Christmas Day with the cries of new life as 38 babies were born in public health facilities across the province, turning hospital wards into scenes of celebration and hope.

Between midnight and 6am on December 25, 2025, doctors and nurses delivered 22 girls and 16 boys, marking a joyful start to Christmas morning for dozens of families.

Sekhukhune District led the way with 13 births, the highest in the province, while Vhembe and Mopani districts also recorded strong numbers, adding to the festive cheer.

Limpopo Health MEC Dieketseng Mashego showered both the newborns and the healthcare workers who ensured their safe arrival despite the holiday.

“The birth of a child on Christmas Day is a powerful symbol of hope, renewal and joy,” she said.

Mashego paid tribute to frontline health workers who stayed on duty during the festive season, describing their commitment as selfless and exemplary.

“We congratulate all families and commend our health workers who continue to serve our communities, even on special days such as Christmas,” she added.

The MEC reaffirmed the department’s commitment to strengthening maternal, neonatal and child health services, assuring residents that quality, dignified care for mothers and newborns remains a priority during the festive season and beyond.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content