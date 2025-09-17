54 KwaZulu-Natal learners hospitalised after consuming ‘expired’ drink from local shop

The community of Ntabamhlophe, outside Estcourt in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, is in panic mode after 54 learners from Bambe Primary School were hospitalised after they allegedly consumed an expired drink from a local shop.

The incident occurred late on Tuesday, and the learners had to be taken en masse to Ntabamhlophe Clinic for urgent medical attention before being transferred to Estcourt Provincial Hospital for further medical observation.

According to the iNkosi Langalibalele local municipality, which has been leading a crackdown on spaza shops selling expired food, the learners consumed the expired SuperCool Sweet drink and later complained about stomach aches.

“Approximately 54 children from Bambe Primary School doing grades 4 to 7 in Ward 7 were intoxicated by consuming expired SuperCool Sweet drink,” the municipality said in a statement.

Department confirms incident

“Teachers noted complaints of stomach aches from children and quickly took them to Ntabamhlophe Clinic for first aid. They are currently in Estcourt Provincial Hospital receiving further assessment and treatment.

“The mayor [Mduduzi Myeza] has sent the speaker of the council in the iNkosi Langalibalele local municipality, Mr SW Khumalo, and ward councillor, MT Mvelase, to give support to children, parents, and educators.

“The mayor has also provided meals to the children, parents, and educators while they wait for final results.”

The spokesperson for the education department in KwaZulu-Natal, Muzi Mahlambi, confirmed that it is aware of the incident.

“We have been made aware of this issue, and the district officials have been dispatched to the school this morning,” Mahlambi told Sunday World on Wednesday morning.

