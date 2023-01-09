60-year-old North West man mauled to death by his pitbulls

An inquest docket has been opened after a 60-year-old Potchefstroom man was mauled to death by his dogs at the weekend, the police said in a statement on Monday.

According to North West police, the man was found by his wife lying helplessly in the yard after his pitbulls had attacked him on Saturday. The SAPS and Emergency Medical Services were called to the scene and the man was certified dead on the scene.

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) also arrived at the scene and the three dogs were removed from the premises.

SPCA spokesperson, Kevin Nair, previously said that the implementation of tighter regulations and control measures is needed.

The weekend attack follows calls for the banning of all breeds of pitbulls after vicious incidents were reported around the country in 2022. In November, angry Phomolong residents in Free State killed a pitbull using spades and stones before setting the dog alight.

The attack took place in Henneman days after a similar dog attack happened elsewhere in the province. Free State police spokesperson, Captain Stephen Thakeng, confirmed at the time that the dogs pounced on the toddler when the child was playing with other kids.

“Two pitbull dogs attacked a three-year-old and mauled him to death. At this stage, we are investigating,” said Thakeng at the time.

