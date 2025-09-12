81-year-old shopkeeper nabbed for hawking expired, illegal food items

An 81-year-old man has been arrested in a multi-disciplinary sting operation in Parkweg, Bloemfontein, following the discovery of illegal and unauthorised goods at his premises in the Central Business District (CBD).

According to the police, the operation was executed on Thursday, led by the Provincial Organised Crime unit in collaboration with the Shoprite Group’s investigation team and various other authorities.

The joint effort involved members from the Department of Economic, Small Business Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (DESTEA), the Department of Agriculture [Poison Unit], Mangaung Metro, Centlec, the Firearm Liquor Licences and Second-Hand Goods unit, Parkweg Visible Policing, and private security.

“Acting on a search warrant, the team uncovered a significant haul of illegal items at a premises allegedly selling second-hand goods to the public,” said police spokesperson Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli.

Foodstuff expired 7 years ago

Among the seized items were expired food products, some dating back to 2019, and unauthorized medications. Additionally, authorities found goods exclusively branded with the Shoprite Group’s logo, valued at an estimated R110,000, which are not permitted for third-party sale. Harmful and poisonous agricultural products, also expired, were discovered stored alongside food items, posing a serious health risk.

“The owner of the establishment was arrested on multiple charges, including theft, possession of suspected stolen goods, and contraventions of the Second-Hand Goods Act 6 of 2009 and the Fertilizers, Farm Feeds, Agricultural Remedies and Stock Remedies Act 36 of 1947. He is expected to appear in court soon,” added Kareli.

“This successful collaboration demonstrates our commitment to tackling illegal activities that threaten public safety and local businesses. The discovery of expired and hazardous products underscores the importance of such operations in protecting our community.”

This arrest happens as the country is still recovering from the 2024 foodborne deaths.

Child casualties of poisoned foodstuff

South Africa faced a severe public health crisis involving foodborne illnesses linked to spaza shops – informal township convenience stores, particularly affecting children in Gauteng province.

These incidents were caused by contamination from organophosphate pesticides like terbufos, used illegally as rat poison, as well as expired or improperly stored food products.

The majority of victims were children aged six to 10 who consumed snacks like chips or sweets purchased from these shops. Gauteng reported the highest number of cases, with hotspots in Johannesburg including Soweto’s Naledi and Alexandra townships.

