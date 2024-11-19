Stats show South Africa loses R21bn annually due to illegal mining

The North West Portfolio Committee on Community Safety and Transport Management says South Africa loses approximately R21-billion annually in sales, taxes, and royalties due to illegal mining.

The figures, which originate from the research committee, were presented on Tuesday in Mahikeng. The chairperson of the portfolio committee, Freddy Sonakile, urged the government to act swiftly to end illegal mining.

Sonakile said those found to be on the wrong side of the law should be held accountable.

Unacceptable loss demands action

“This is an unacceptable loss that demands immediate and decisive action,” said Sonakile.

So far, more than 1,000 illegal miners have resurfaced in Stilfontein. And it is believed that thousands more are still underground.

Sonakile emphasised that the government must not treat such actions with leniency. “The focus must remain on retrieving those individuals from the mine shaft. And ensuring they face the full might of the law.

“As a constitutional democracy, South Africa is bound by the rule of law and the protection of human rights. However, these rights must be balanced against the fundamental responsibilities of individuals. Responsibilities not to engage in criminal conduct or endanger their own and others’ lives,” said Sonakile.

He urged that it was critical that the government ensures all individuals are retrieved and held accountable under the law. This while humanitarian efforts such as delivering food and water to those underground were being undertaken.

The committee called for a thorough reflection on systemic issues contributing to illegal mining.

Dismantling the big syndicate bosses

Sonakile said this must include identifying and dismantling the criminal syndicates and kingpins. These are the big bosses orchestrating illegal mining operations. Government needs to evaluate the effectiveness of intelligence operations in preventing such activities.

It must examine the role of the Department of Mineral Resources (DMR) in enforcing mining regulations. And it must also hold mining companies accountable for rehabilitating disused mines.

“Illegal mining not only undermines the rule of law. It also poses severe environmental, social, and economic consequences,” he said.

Today the Pretoria High Court postponed the matter involving the illegal miners who are stuck in Stilfontein to Thursday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the police welcomed the court’s decision. The decision was to consider the answering affidavit that was deposed by the Saps.

“In essence, our answering affidavit states that these illegal miners are not trapped. They are refusing to go out because they are avoiding arrest.”

Mathe said the police have been preventing more illegal miners from going underground and continue with their illegal activities.

“We have allowed limited supply of Mageu, instant porridge, and water. This to ensure that they gather strength and are able to [come] out,” she said.

Miners not trapped, they refuse to come out

Mathe said police received a note from the illegal miners underground requesting the police to supply them with food. “In no way did they state that they were trapped,” she said.

The standoff between the police and illegal miners is part of Operation Vala Umgodi. This has been happening in the area for close to a month.

Police said all those who have resurfaced will continue to be assessed by emergency medical personnel on site.

