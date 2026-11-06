11 arrested following fatal mob justice incident in Orange Farm

Eleven suspects have been arrested in connection with a mob justice incident in Orange Farm, south of Johannesburg, in which a 23-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death after being accused of fatally stabbing a 38-year-old man.

Man killed following cellphone dispute

Police spokesperson Colonel Isaac Mudau confirmed that the incident occurred in Extension 10, Orange Farm.

According to Mudau, the 38-year-old man had been rushed to a local clinic after sustaining a stab wound during an argument with the 23-year-old over a missing cellphone. The man later succumbed to his injuries.

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Following the stabbing, angry community members allegedly tracked down the 23-year-old and assaulted him. He sustained multiple injuries and died at the scene.

Mudau said police were summoned to a murder scene, where they discovered the body of a man lying in the street near his home. The deceased had sustained severe bruising across his body and was identified by his mother at the scene.

READ: Police probe suspected mob justice murder in Lulekani

Eleven suspects arrested

Mudau confirmed that a second murder case had been opened in connection with the mob justice incident, leading to the arrest of 11 suspects.

Residents raise concerns over crime

The latest developments follow reports of growing concerns over gangsterism, violent crime and a lack of police intervention in the community.

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Community member Blessing Ndlovu expressed concern about the safety of residents, saying people are increasingly living in fear.

READ: Toddler found dead in Orange Farm

“We have a big problem with gangsterism in the area. We do not condone acts of violence, but we also have a serious challenge with the police, who never follow up on cases that are reported,” said Ndlovu.

He called for increased police visibility and stronger law enforcement interventions to address crime in the community.

“We are not safe here. Even when you are inside your own home, criminals break in and harass you. When you report these crimes, no one gets arrested,” he added.

Police condemn vigilantism

Mudau strongly condemned the incident, warning community members against taking the law into their own hands.

“Vigilantism is a criminal offence. Community members are urged to refrain from taking the law into their own hands or seeking unlawful revenge. We urge communities to work hand-in-hand with the police to eradicate crime within our neighbourhoods,” said Mudau.

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