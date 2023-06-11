A strong magnitude earthquake hits Gauteng

Fear engulfed residents of Gauteng when a powerful 5.0 magnitude earthquake hit their areas this morning.

The earthquake hit the province at approximately 2:38am causing homes , streets lights and buildings to shake.

The tremor was felt in areas such as Alberton and Boksburg.

It is believed that this is the strongest tremor in the area since March 2019.In 2017 a 5.2 magnitude earthquake hit near Stilfontein in the North West province.

Regional weather service Gauteng Weather shared the details of the tremor on social media platform Twitter.

The tweet reads :” Estimated 4.5-magnitude tremor with epicentre near Boksburg, felt across large parts of Gauteng at 02:38am.

🔴 BREAKING: SOME ESTIMATES SUGGEST THIS RELATIVELY LONG TREMOR WAS AS HIGH AS 5-MAGNITUDE. REPORTS SUGGEST IT WAS FELT IN NEIGHBOURING PROVINCES TOO!!! — Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) June 11, 2023

Visuals of #Earthquake in Gauteng at 02:38 on Sunday!!! https://t.co/UQbP1Q2sGO — Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) June 11, 2023

The volcano discovery later confirmed then tremor and said : “We are receiving unverified early reports of ground shaking possibly caused by seismic activity in or near Ekangala, Gauteng, South Africa on 11 Jun 2023 (GMT) at approximately 00:38 GMT.

“There are no details yet on the magnitude or depth of this possible quake. If confirmed, we can expect more accurate data to emerge in the next few minutes. The location, magnitude and time mentioned are indicative, based on our best-fit seismic model. They are temporary until our AllQuakes monitoring service receives more exact scientific data from a national or international seismological agency. Check back here shortly and stay safe.”

This is a developing story.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.